MADISON (WKOW) -- After a 20-month hiatus, the Madison Mallards made a triumphant return. They bested the Lakeshore Chinooks 7-2 in the Northwoods League season opener.

JT Benson led the offensive attack for the Mallards. He had three hits and drove in two runs. He also scored a pair of runs.

The two teams will meet again Tuesday at 6:05 p.m. at Warner Park.