Man accused of plotting Walmart attack arrested in Texas

KERRVILLE, Texas (AP) — A man has been arrested in Texas, accused of plotting to carry out a mass shooting at a Walmart. The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release Sunday that 28-year-old Coleman Thomas Blevins is charged with making a terroristic threat. Investigators say they intercepted a message from Blevins on Thursday indicating he was “preparing to proceed with a mass shooting,” and that the threat included Walmart. Blevins was arrested Friday. Authorities searched his home and found firearms, ammunition, and more, including what officials called “radical ideology paraphernalia” such as books, flags and handwritten documents. Jail records didn’t list an attorney who could comment on Blevins’ behalf.