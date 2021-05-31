Memorial Day forecast brings rain chances for some

Memorial Day forecast brings rain chances for someNew
- The complete 27 Storm Track forecast
- Sign up to receive the daily forecast email
- Download the 27 StormTRack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Majority of Memorial Day will stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds across the viewing area.
Temperatures started off mild, especially compared to Sunday.
Highs warm to the 70s today, likely maxing out in the low 70s.
A mix of sun and clouds will be the case, with the west seeing a bit more sunshine compared to the eastern half of the region.
It isn't until the evening when some start to see showers and possibly a storm. Although, isolated to scattered in nature.
The SPC has a the very top of Juneau and Adams county included in a 'marginal' risk for severe weather. Threats being wind, and severe weather is unlikely. A strong storm can't be ruled out.
Tuesday brings drier weather, and sunnier along with a warmup.
Temperatures hit the upper 70s by mid-week, 80s shortly after.