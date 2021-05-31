Memorial Union rentals and activities begin after 2020 hiatus

MADISON (WKOW) -- Outdoor UW, the Wisconsin Union’s outlet to the outdoors, is back to offer summer paddling rentals and activities after a hiatus last summer due to COVID-19.

According to a press release from the Wisconsin Union, the Memorial Union service desk will have tandem kayaks, single kayaks, canoes, stand-up paddleboards and eight-person stand-up paddleboards rentals this summer.

The service will also hold event nights and private outdoor group experiences.

To make reservations visit the Wisconsin Union website or call (608) 262-1630.

The team recommends making reservations in advance but can accommodate reservations made on-site at the Outdoor UW service desk on the lower level of Memorial Union, as capacity allows.

But if paddle boarding isn't for you they're hosting in-person yoga in partnership with University Recreation & Wellbeing at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

To find a class to register for, click here.

“We can support customers in many ways that they can enjoy the outdoors, whether someone wants to rent camping equipment for an adventure at one of our state’s beautiful campgrounds or to rent kayaks for an immediate trip on Lake Mendota,” Jill Griffis, outdoor recreation advisor and Hoofer club advisor at Outdoor UW. “No matter the skill or experience level, everyone can enjoy Wisconsin’s outdoors.”

Those who would like to learn more about Outdoor UW’s services can visit union.wisc.edu/events-and-activities/outdoor-uw.