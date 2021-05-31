Mt. Horeb veterans memorial opens to the public

MT. HOREB (WKOW) -- A veterans memorial in Mt. Horeb is nearly complete.

The project was first launched about three years ago by the Mt. Horeb Veterans Memorial Association.

The memorial pays tribute to veterans from all over the area.

Don Hartman, executive director of the Mt. Horeb Veterans Memorial Association said the project is a place for veterans to come and sit down on a bench and reflect on the sacrifices they made for our country.

"What's important for me is all these names that are in the center here, had we not built this, there's so many names that would have been forgotten forever. Our whole purpose, these names will be in granite. And they are, will be remembered forever," said Harman.

Hartman adds there are a few finishing touches to make on the memorial but it officially open to the public last week.