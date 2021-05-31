Pakistani TV bans host of talk show after he criticized army

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Pakistani television station has taken a prominent journalist off air, removing him as host of a popular talk show after he criticized the country’s powerful military. Monday’s development comes just days after the journalist, Hamid Mir, made a fiery speech at a rally in support of a fellow reporter who was beaten up by unidentified men in his apartment. Geo News TV did not comment on the changes regarding its “Capital Talk,” a one-hour weekly program during which Mir would invite guests to debate current events in the country. Journalists and press freedom advocates often accuse Pakistan’s military and its agencies of harassing and attacking journalists.