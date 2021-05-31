Reduced Metro schedule on Memorial Day

MADISON (WKOW) -- If you plan to use the city of Madison Metro Transit Memorial Day, check the schedule because it will operate on the Holiday schedule.

All standing paratransit rides are canceled.

Metro's customer service center will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The administration office will be closed on the holiday.

Metro has Holiday schedules available on the following routes:

2, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 13, 16, 17, 18, 20, 21, 22, 26, 30, 31, 32, 36, 40, 50, 51, 59, 63, 67 and 68.

For more details go to the city of Madison Metro Transit website.