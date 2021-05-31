Ryanair plane diverted to Berlin over ‘potential threat’

BERLIN (AP) — Ryanair says a flight from Ireland to Poland diverted to Berlin after the crew were warned of a “potential security threat” on the plane. The airline said German air traffic control warned the crew of the Dublin-Krakow flight of the potential threat on Sunday. It said the captain followed procedures and diverted to Berlin, the nearest airport. German federal police said early Monday morning that their deployment was finished, but declined to give details of what led to it. A search of the plane found nothing untoward.