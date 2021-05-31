Silver Alert: Authorities look for missing Brookfield man

TOWN OF BROOKFIELD (WKOW) -- Authorities are looking for a man who went missing from the town of Brookfield Monday morning.

Herbert Aurther Schmiedel, 89, from the town of Brookfield was last seen at his home, according to officials.

Law enforcement reported Schmiedel is traveling in a Gray 2005 Mercury Montego with a black rag top and a Wisconsin license plate with the number ABS5583 to an unknow destination.

Officials said Schmiedel was last seen wearing a black striped golf t-shirt and gray shorts.

You're asked to call the Town of Brookfield Police Department at 262-796-3798 if you see him.