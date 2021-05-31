Stay safe this Memorial Day with some grilling safety tips

MAPLE BLUFF (WKOW) -- As summer rolls in and everyone starts firing up their grills, the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) has some tips to keep everyone safe this year.

In a Facebook post, the Maple Bluff Fire Rescue Department shared some facts from the NFPA, including that 10,600 home fires start from improper grill use every year in the US. And 19,700 people every year go to the emergency room for injuries involving grills.

The NFPA shared an infographic on their website about safety for both propane and charcoal grills.

General Safety

Propane and charcoal barbecue grills should only be used outdoors.

The grill should be placed well away from the home, deck railings and out from under eaves and overhanging branches.

Keep children and pets at least three feet away from the grill area.

Keep your grill clean by removing grease or fat buildup from the grills and in trays below the grill.

Never leave your grill unattended.

Always make sure your gas grill lid is open before lighting it.

Charcoal Grill Tips

There are several ways to get the charcoal ready to use. Charcoal chimney starters allow you to start the charcoal using newspaper as a fuel.

If you use a starter fluid, use only charcoal started fluid. Never add charcoal fluid or any other flammable liquids to the fire.

Keep charcoal fluid out of the reach of children and away from heat sources.

There are also electric charcoal starters, which do not use fire. Be sure to use an extension cord for outdoor use.

When you are finished grilling, let the coals completely cool before disposing in a metal container.

Propane Grill Tips

Check the gas tank hose for leaks before using it for the first time each year.

Test by turning of the gas tank and grill and applying light soap and water to the hose, if bubbles appear there is leak.