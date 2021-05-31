Thailand reports record virus cases; Bangkok eases lockdown

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand has reported a record number of new coronavirus cases as the governor of Bangkok announced an easing of some restrictions in effect for more than a month _ including people visiting parks for exercise. Thailand has been fighting to deal with a virus surge that began in early April in a group of nightclubs in Bangkok and has since spread around the country. The government reported a record 5,485 new cases, of which nearly 2,000 were in prisons. Confirmed deaths increased by 19 to bring the total to 1,031 since the pandemic began.