Turkish agents capture nephew of US-based cleric overseas

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s state-run media says Turkish agents have captured a nephew of U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen in an overseas operation and have returned him to Turkey where he faces prosecution. The Anadolu Agency says Selahaddin Gulen, who was wanted in Turkey on charges of membership in a terror group, was seized in an operation by Turkey’s national spy agency, MIT. The report did not say where he was seized. His case is the latest in a series of forced repatriation of people affiliated with Gulen’s movement, which the Turkish government blames for a failed coup attempt in 2016. Gulen denies the claims of involvement in the attempted coup.