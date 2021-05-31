Two people injured in crash on Beltline

MADISON (WKOW) -- Two people were injured in a crash on the Beltline near Rimrock Rd Monday evening.

Madison Police said the injuries were considered non-life threatening.

Footage from the scene of the crash showed a vehicle on its side, rested just right of the far right lane on the eastbound side of the Beltline.

The crash was first reported at 6:43 p.m. Traffic is still being impacted as of 8:00 p.m. The two right lanes of the Beltline at Rimrock Rd. were shut down by Madison Police officers.

The two victims were transported by ambulance. The severity of their injuries was not immediately known.