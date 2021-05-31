UK offers mass jabs in rugby arena to counter virus variant

LONDON (AP) — British health authorities are aiming to vaccinate 15,000 people in a day at London’s Twickenham rugby stadium as part of a race to contain a fast-spreading coronavirus variant. The walk-in vaccination center is offering first jabs without an appointment to people from northwest London, a hotspot for the variant first found in India that is ravaging that Asian nation. The strain accounts for a majority of new cases in the U.K., which is seeing a rise in infections after weeks of decline. Many scientists are urging the U.K. government to delay plans to lift virus restrictions on June 21 so more people can be vaccinated first. The government plans to announce on June 14 whether the relaxation will be delayed.