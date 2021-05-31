UN watchdog: Access to key Iranian data lacking since Feb 23

VIENNA (AP) — The United Nations’ atomic watchdog says it hasn’t been able to access data important to monitoring Iran’s nuclear program since late February when the Islamic Republic started restricting international inspections of its facilities. The International Atomic Energy Agency reported Monday in a confidential document distributed to member countries and seen by The Associated Press that it has “not had access to the data from its on-line enrichment monitors and electronic seals, or had access to the measurement recordings registered by its installed measurement devices” since Feb. 23. While the IAEA and Iran earlier acknowledged the restrictions limited access to surveillance cameras at Iranian facilities, Monday’s report indicated they went much further.