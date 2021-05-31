US Highway 14 closed due to crash near Evansville

EVANSVILLE (WKOW) -- Authorities are responding to a crash with reported injures on US Highway 14 outside of Evansville.

The Rock County Dispatch received a call reporting a crash with injuries at 4:33 p.m. at US Highway 14 and North Tuttle Road.

The Rock County Sheriff's Office, Evansville Fire District and EMS are responding to the incident.

Officials have closed US Highway 14 from North Tolles Road to North Riley Road.

This story is developing.