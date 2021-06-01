2 dead, 5 hurt following crash on US Highway 14 near Evansville

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) -- Two people are dead and several others hurt following a crash near Evansville Monday afternoon, according to the Rock County Sheriff's Office.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of West US Highway 14 and North Tuttle Road in Porter township at about 4:30 p.m. for a crash.

An investigation showed an SUV was going northbound on North Tuttle Road and didn't stop at a stop sign at West US Highway 14. It struck a truck that was headed eastbound on West US Highway 14.

The truck then hit and snapped a power pole and the SUV drove into a farm field and rolled before it came to a stop.

A man in the truck was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

A man and woman in the SUV were also thrown from the vehicle. The man died later at a hospital and the woman is being treated for injuries.

Four other people who were in the truck were transported to area hospitals for their injuries.

The intersection was shut down for more than six hours while officers conducted an investigation and repairs were made to the power pole.

Sheriff's Officials said it is unknown if there will be any criminal charges.