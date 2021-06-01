Algeria partially reopens air travel after 14-month shutdown

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Algeria partially reopened its skies to flights on Tuesday after a 14-month shutdown to try to keep out the coronvirus. A first flight of the national carrier Air Algerie took off for Paris on Tuesday and another was expected to land in Algiers, the capital. Great caution governed the reopening, with limited flights, tests for COVID-19 and a required quarantine. Those heading to Algiers must have a negative PCR test less than 36 hours before boarding, and all passengers must undergo a five-day quarantine in a hotel requisitioned by the state. A negative test result is required to leave the hotel.