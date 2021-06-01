Skip to Content

Attempted homicide suspect committed for mental health treatment

Ronald Stephens

MADISON (WKOW) -- A man charged with attempted murder in a Madison homeless shelter is now committed to Mendota Mental Health after a competency hearing Tuesday.

According to Wisconsin Circuit Court Access, Dane County Circuit Court Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn signed the commitment order for Ronald Stephens on June 1 after a competency report was first submitted May 24.

Stephens, 23, previously claimed to "have an 8-year-old mind" at his initial court appearance in April. Stephens is accused of shooting a man three times after the man taunted him about carrying a gun.

Stephens' hands were broken when he surrendered to police in Milwaukee, he said he broke them smashing them against concrete in an attempt to feel pain.

Peter Culver

