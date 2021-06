MADISON (WKOW) -- The Badgers volleyball team received a huge boost Tuesday when middle blocker Dana Rettke told the Wisconsin State Journal she is planning to use the extra season of eligibility granted by the NCAA.

Rettke is a four-time First-Team All-American. The 6'8" senior was the 2019 Big Ten Player of the Year. She has helped lead Wisconsin to back-to-back appearances in the National Semifinals.