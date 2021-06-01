Badgers set to hire former offensive lineman as new athletic director

MADISON (WKOW) -- As Barry Alvarez's career at the head of Wisconsin athletics draws to a close, the next head of the Badgers is set to assume his position.

Matt Fortuna of The Athletic reported Tuesday afternoon that former All-American offensive lineman Chris McIntosh is in line to assume the job of athletic director.

McIntosh has worked as deputy athletic director for Wisconsin since 2017.

UW is expected to announce McIntosh's hiring at a press conference Wednesday.