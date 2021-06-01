Chicago police encouraged by drop in homicides in May

CHICAGO (AP) — Police say the number of homicides in Chicago dropped in May compared with the same month last year. And police say the month culminated in a Memorial Day weekend with fewer homicides than any Memorial Day weekend in a decade. The city reported that 65 homicides last month compared with 84 in May 2020. Police Superintendent David Brown said Tuesday he is encouraged by the early results of a new strategy that involves teaming up with other city departments to flood particularly violent neighborhoods with officers and services. Still, there have been 252 homicides so far this year compared with 240 for the same five-month period last year.