Circus World reopens for 2021 season

BARABOO (WKOW) -- As much as clowns want to make people happy, there was only so much they could do in 2020.

"Nobody was working you, couldn't get out to do stuff so it was hard on everybody," Jack Cook, a third generation clown, said.

He was in Baraboo Tuesday dropping off his family's clown car, for one of circus world's exhibits.

"I feel a great honor to have the car here, it's a great place for it," Cook said. "I decided that would be where it would be best put on display and taken care of and stuff was here cause it needs a good home."

It's part of Circus World's hopes for a better season, after the difficulties of 2020.

"We had limited operations," Scott O'Donnell, museum director, said. "We welcomed guests of up to ten at a time twice a day. When you have 64 acres to just have 10 people on your grounds it's a little quiet, a little lonely."

While they'll still have some restrictions in place at Circus World, O'Donnell says more than three times their old daily limit showed up for the grand opening.

He says they fully expect that to improve when performances begin in a couple weeks and they'll have safety restrictions in place then there too.

"Half of our performance venue will be general admission, so if you feel comfortable sitting next to your friends and neighbors, you're more than welcome to sit in the general admission," O'Donnell said. "If during these times you're still would require some social distancing we'll have a social distancing section."

That coupled with social distancing, one directional museum routes, and mask usage for unvaccinated individuals, the hope is to make people comfortable and happy with a circus environment.

"It's those age old but kind of primal wonderful things that the circus embodies that we hope all of our guests will come and explore and enjoy with us for the summer ahead," O'Donnell said.