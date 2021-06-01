Dane County to encourage remote work beyond pandemic

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- County officials are asking local employers to encourage remote work following the coronavirus pandemic.

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi says telecommuting can help improve air quality, reduce traffic congestion, and improve workplace productivity.

"The Covid-19 pandemic brought a lot of hurt to families, communities, our country and economy but how we adapted in our workplaces offers the template for true, once in a generation change to substantively address what's happening to our planet," Parisi said. "Some of our busiest roads saw a 40-60% decline in traffic during the peak of the pandemic, and 2020 marked the steepest decline in carbon dioxide emissions globally that we have seen since World War II. We have a real chance here to make a difference for future generations, and in many cases with workplace telecommuting practices already in place—this is just to keep doing what we are doing."

Under Parisi's direction, Dane County has developed remote work and telecommuting policies to allow county managers and their workforces to explore hybrid work arrangements. The county is exploring the possibility of telecommuting even a few days of the week for between 650 and 950 employees.

Based on average commutes, it's projected that for every 100 county employees who telecommute three days a week over the course of the year the county would reduce carbon emissions by 135 metric tons, saving a combined 337,000 miles in vehicle travel.