Duterte opposes full disclosure of deadly drug raid details

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine president has rejected full public disclosure of details of his administration’s deadly anti-drug crackdown, citing national security. President Rodrigo Duterte says divulging confidential information like intelligence about suspects used for drug raids could undermine his administration’s campaign against criminality. Duterte has long faced demands from human rights groups to open up documents about the drug killings for scrutiny and agree to an international investigation. Duterte compared his anti-drug campaign to the government’s war against communist New People’s Army guerrillas. More than 6,000 suspects have been killed in the drug crackdown.