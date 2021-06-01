Former Ugandan army chief hospitalized after gun attack

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — A former army chief in Uganda has been wounded and his daughter killed after gunmen shot at the car in which they were being driven early Tuesday. Gen. Katumba Wamala, who serves as the works and transport minister in Uganda’s government, was wounded in the arm in the attack near his home in a suburb of Kampala, the Ugandan capital, according to military spokeswoman Brig. Flavia Byekwaso. She said Wamala’s driver and his daughter have been confirmed dead. The unknown assailants are believed to have been riding motorcycles that approached the minister’s car in a busy street. They shot at it seven times, according to local broadcaster NBS.