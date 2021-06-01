‘It could save your child’s life:’ Water expert gives ways to stay safe during pool season

(WKOW) -- Summer months mean pool safety should be top of mind for parents. The American Academy of Pediatrics issued a formal warning of increased drowning threats since kids have been away from swim lessons due to the pandemic.

Goldfish Swim School, located in Fitchburg, teaches children as young as four months old to learn how to swim. The indoor, family-friendly setting has small classes led by highly trained instructors.

"Swimming is a skill that is extremely important because it teaches children how to swim and how to be safe in the water. It's something that could save your child's life," Angela Kornkven, the assistant general manager at Goldfish Swim School said.

Kornkven said despite what most people think, drowning is an event that is almost always quiet. That's why constant supervision is necessary when children are in the water.

The Goldfish Swim School suggests parents watch for these signs when kids are in the water:

Head low in the water, mouth at water level

Head tilted back with mouth open

Eyes glassy and empty, unable to focus

Not using legs, lying in a vertical position

Hyperventilating or gasping

"First thing to do would be to get the child out of the water. If you have someone around that knows CPR, the sooner you can get CPR going, the better," Kornkven said. "In the meantime, someone should also call emergency services just to make sure that the child is okay."

Kornkven if possible, parents should enroll their children in swim lessons so they become comfortable in the water. She also encourages kids to wear life vests, have a parent or guardian watching kids at all times, and never let children swim alone.