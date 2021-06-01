Local MMA fighters to battle on SHOWTIME event

MCFARLAND (WKOW) -- From the mats to the cage, Wisconsin's own Alex Polizzi and Mark Lemminger will both be featured on the main card in the Bellator MMA 260 event on June 11.

Prior to switching to MMA, Polizzi dominated on the wrestling mats. The Beloit native won the 2010 WIAA Division One state title recording a 45-0 senior season. He went on to wrestle for the Northwestern Wildcats where he qualified for the NCAA Tournament three time.

Now, he's hoping to add to his current 7-1 pro MMA record.

"Every time you get that chance that's coming up to step into the cage and show everybody what you've been going through and how you've improved, it's exciting," said Polizzi.

The similarites to wrestling drew him in and the sport's unpredictable nature kept him around.

"When you watch top guys in wrestling, sometimes it can look more like a chess match." said Polizzi. "[For] mixed martial arts, even some of the top guys can devolve into chaos."

The Pay-Per-View SHOWTIME event is a big deal for Lemminger as well. However, he's not letting the national spotlight feel any different than the sparring in the Chosen Few Gym he trains at.

"It's awesome I'm going to be on SHOWTIME but I try to focus on the fight and what I've got to do," said Lemminger, a Johnson Creek native. "It's been a long road to get where I'm at now so I'm soaking it in and trying to enjoy it."

The Bellator MMA 260: Lima vs. Amosov fight takes place on Friday, June 11. Alex Polizzi will face Gustavo Trujillo in the light heavyweight bout. Mark Lemminger will Will be fighting Demarques Jackson in a welterweight bout that opens up the main card on SHOWTIME.