Madison high schools have in-person graduation ceremonies planned for next week

MADISON (WKOW) -- Last year, high school seniors didn't get the chance to experience a normal graduation ceremony.

After virtual and drive-in events in 2020, schools in Wisconsin are going back to in-person graduation ceremonies.

High schools in the Madison Metropolitan School District have ceremonies scheduled for next week.

Capital High - Tuesday, June 8th, 4:30pm, Monona Terrace and Convention Center

Malcolm Shabazz City High School - Tuesday, June 8th, 7:00pm, Monona Terrace and Convention Center

Madison East High School - Friday, June 11th, 5:00pm and 7:30pm, Breese Stevens Field

Madison West High School - Friday, June 11th, 1:00pm and 4:30pm, Mansfield Stadium

James Madison Memorial High School - Saturday, June 12th, 10:00am and 1:00pm, Mansfield Stadium

La Follette High School - Saturday, June 12th, 12:30pm, Lussier Stadium