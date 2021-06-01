Madison Police Department swears in new officers

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department is welcoming its newest officers.

The department held a swearing-in ceremony at the MPD Training Center Tuesday. Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, along with Police and Fire Commission President Mary Schauf, Chief of Police Shon Barnes, and members of the department attended the ceremony.

The class of new officers is Madison's 64th Recruit Academy. It consists of 19 recruits who range in age from 21 to 56. Four of the officers identify as women, fifteen identify as men. Fifteen of the new recruits are white. One recruit is Black, two recruits are Asian, and one recruit is Hispanic.

The new class of recruits have educational backgrounds ranging from a Juris Doctorate to being currently enrolled in an associates program. Three have former Law Enforcement experience.

The newest members of the Madison Police Department will begin a 6-month training program before completing an approximately 4-month field training program working alongside a member of the department's field training team. Then, they can begin their solo patrol experience.