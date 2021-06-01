Mask mandate ends in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Milwaukee no longer has a mask mandate or capacity limits because of COVID-19.

Businesses can now decide whether they want to have their own mask mandates for customers. Some have removed their "Mask Required" signs, while others plan to keep the health precautions in place.

Mike Vitucci owns five bars and restaurants in Milwaukee. He told WISN-TV the mandate and capacity limits were taking a toll.

"I think customers can now be themselves," Vittuci told WISN. "We trust people have been vaccinated and getting vaccinated. We now can see their facial expression, which is nice, to see a happy customer."

Some business owners say they do still plan to require customers to wear masks.

"This is new to all of us, so getting it understood and making sure we're on the same page and making sure it's 100 percent smooth, and then I'll feel much more comfortable," said Randy Walker, the owner of Manhattan Mocha.