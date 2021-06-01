Mayor under fire for rescinding order on racism, violence

HOLYOKE, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts mayor has faced criticism for rescinding a previous mayor’s executive order that declared racism and police violence public health emergencies. Acting Holyoke Mayor Terence Murphy said last week in his decision that the order “has no immediate benefit” because the city has not yet acted on many of its plans. The order was signed last year by former Mayor Alex Morse. Mayoral candidate Gloria Caballero-Roca called Murphy’s reasoning weak and said any consciousness-raising around the subject of racism is a good thing and should not be cast aside.