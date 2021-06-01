Pakistani journalist summoned on allegation he defamed army

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Pakistani journalist recently beaten by unidentified men in his apartment says he was summoned by authorities to answer allegations he defamed a key national institution — a term often used for the military. Asad Ali Toor, who works for the Aaj News Pakistani TV channel, said he was consulting his lawyer to decide whether to appear before the Federal Investigation Agency on June 4. The development comes a week after three armed men forcibly entered Toor’s apartment in the capital Islamabad, saying they were from Inter-Services Intelligence. The assailants repeatedly slapped Toor, accusing him of criticizing the agency. However, the ISI has distanced itself from the attack, saying it was not involved.