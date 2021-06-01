Pardoned Kentucky man faces new federal charges in slaying

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man convicted of reckless homicide in a 2014 home invasion and then pardoned two years later by then-Gov. Matt Bevin has been arrested on federal charges in connection to the same crime. Court records unsealed Tuesday show that Patrick Baker is charged with murder committed during a robbery and kidnapping related to drug trafficking. In 2017, Baker was convicted of reckless homicide in connection with Mills’ death and sentenced to 19 years in prison. His pardon drew widespread attention because his family had held a fundraiser for the Republican governor in 2018. Baker has said he is innocent and that his family did not buy his release.