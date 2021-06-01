Outlets: LA County fire station shooting kills 1 firefighter

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (AP) -- Multiple media outlets say a shooting at a small Los Angeles County Fire Department station has killed one firefighter.

A sheriff's statement says deputies responded to reports of multiple gunshot victims shortly before 11 a.m. Tuesday a station about 45 miles north of Los Angeles.

Authorities didn't have more details.A home near the station is on fire, and there's a heavy police presence, but authorities didn't immediately have more information.

Media outlets reported that a body is visible outside the burning home and may be the shooter.

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (WKOW) - ABC News reported a gunman was still at large Tuesday afternoon after a shooting left at least one person shot at a California fire station.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the shooting started at 10:53 a.m. local time at Los Angeles County Fire Station 81 in Agua Dulce.

It is with heavy hearts that the LACoFD confirms that a tragic shooting occurred at approximately 10:55 a.m. today at FS 81 in Agua Dulce. The Dept. is still in the process of gathering additional information & are cooperating with law enf. throughout this ongoing incident. (1/2) — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) June 1, 2021

ABC News is also reporting a home belonging to the suspect was on fire Wednesday afternoon. Crews were waiting until the area was deemed safe before working on the fire.

