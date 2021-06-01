Steady rise in temperatures for the first week of meteorological summer
MADISON (WKOW) - Hotter temperatures are ahead for the first week of June.
SPRING RECAP
Meteorological spring (March-May) has ended and it turned out being much warmer and drier than average overall.
The 6-10 day outlook has a high chance of above average temperatures and there are signals we may be drier than average for this period, too.
TODAY
Mostly sunny and seasonal with highs in the mid 70s and a stray, late-day, pop-up shower possible.
TONIGHT
Mostly clear with temps in the mid 50s.
WEDNESDAY
Mostly sunny with a stray afternoon or evening shower or storm possible and highs in the upper 70s.
THURSDAY
Mostly sunny and warmer with temperatures in the low 80s.
FRIDAY
Mostly sunny and hotter with highs in the mid 80s.
SATURDAY
Sunny, very warm and a bit humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s.
SUNDAY
Mostly sunny and the warmest of the week with highs in the upper 80s.
MONDAY
Mostly to partly sunny, very warm and a bit humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s and isolated pop-up storms possible in the afternoon and evening.