Steady rise in temperatures for the first week of meteorological summer

MADISON (WKOW) - Hotter temperatures are ahead for the first week of June.



SPRING RECAP

Meteorological spring (March-May) has ended and it turned out being much warmer and drier than average overall.

The 6-10 day outlook has a high chance of above average temperatures and there are signals we may be drier than average for this period, too.

TODAY

Mostly sunny and seasonal with highs in the mid 70s and a stray, late-day, pop-up shower possible.

TONIGHT

Mostly clear with temps in the mid 50s.



WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny with a stray afternoon or evening shower or storm possible and highs in the upper 70s.



THURSDAY

Mostly sunny and warmer with temperatures in the low 80s.



FRIDAY

Mostly sunny and hotter with highs in the mid 80s.



SATURDAY

Sunny, very warm and a bit humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s.



SUNDAY

Mostly sunny and the warmest of the week with highs in the upper 80s.



MONDAY

Mostly to partly sunny, very warm and a bit humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s and isolated pop-up storms possible in the afternoon and evening.