Teenager pushes bear off wall to protect dogs

BRADBURY, CA (WKOW) -- A California girl pushed a bear off a wall to protect her dogs and survived to share her story.

Video shows the mother bear and her cubs walking along a home's backyard wall. Then, a family's three dogs run out and the bear swipes at one of them.

17-year-old Hailey Morinico can be seen running out after the dogs and then pushing the bear off the wall.

"Honestly, I did not know it was a bear until right after I pushed it. I didn't register in my head that it was a bear. I was like, it's an animal and it's taking my child, and I pushed the bear and I was like, 'oh my God, I just pushed a bear,'" Morinico said.

Morinico said she came away with just a sprained finger and scrapes on her knee. The dogs are OK.