‘They grabbed me and threw me out of the bus:’ Madison Metro driver says he was attacked over a mask requirement

MADISON (WKOW) - A Madison Metro bus driver is recovering from an attack after he insisted a passenger comply with COVID-19 safety protocols.



Authorities say the violence against the driver took place Friday night at an East Washington Avenue bus stop as two people tried to board the bus.

"It appears one of the individuals was denied access to the bus due to a lack of face covering," Madison Police Officer Mike Malloy says.

"They grabbed me and threw me out of the bus," driver Louis Lane tells 27 News.



Lane says the incident took place near the end of his bus driving shift and he had distributed all the free masks he carries on-board.

"The rules were the rules...so I said, 'I'm sorry guys, you got to have a mask," Lane says.

Even though mask orders are being listed across the state, and in Dane County Wednesday, federal rules still require masks on all forms of public transit.

Lane says once the two young men dragged him off the bus, they slammed him into a retaining wall, punched and kicked him.

"My thought was, 'Don't lie down, stay on your hands and knees, get back up, get back up, get back up, I need to be between them and my passengers,' " Lane says.

Lane's girlfriend, Sue Kunz says she was stunned by the extent of Lane's bruises and swelling as Lane was treated a Madison hospital.

"Even the (Metro) supervisor said when he pulled the (bus surveillance) tape and watched it, he said it was so horrendous," Lane says. "He said it was such a brutal attack."

Metro officials denied release of the surveillance video to 27 News, citing the ongoing police investigation.

Before the two suspects attacked him, Lane says he activated an on-board panic alarm. But Lane tells 27 News no one arrived or communicated with him as he was beaten, the attackers left, and then returned with two other people. Lane says he was able to get back on his bus when the group left as the words "Emergency: Call 911" displayed on a bus console.



"I would think after a panic button is hit, if you can't get a hold of your driver in thirty seconds, you should be sending someone," Kunz says.

"Metro failed him," Kunz says, and maintains the transit firm's supervisor involved with this incident agrees. Metro Spokesperson Mick Rusch will only say Metro is investigating its handling of the response to the attack against the driver.

"We go out, we do our job for the city," Lane says, who's been a Metro driver since November 2011. "The (safety) protocols should have been in place and tested, so this sort of thing doesn't happen," he says. "I'm afraid that it's not going to work again."



Lane says a "Be On The Look Out" notice posted for Metro employees includes an image of a suspect from a previous attack on a Metro passenger. Lane says the suspect in that case was one of the two suspects who attacked him. Malloy has yet to comment on any possible connection between the two incidents.