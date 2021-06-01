UK’s Heathrow Airport opens terminal for high-risk travelers

LONDON (AP) — A terminal at London’s Heathrow Airport that was mothballed because of the coronavirus pandemic has been reopened for passengers arriving from high-risk countries. Britain has barred travelers from a “red list” of 43 coronavirus hotspots including India, Brazil, Turkey and South Africa. U.K. nationals and residents who return from those countries face a mandatory 10-day supervised quarantine in a hotel. Critics have complained that “red list” passengers have been using the same arrivals hall as travelers from other destinations. Starting Tuesday, red list arrivals will pass through the airport’s Terminal 3, which has been closed since April 2020. A union that represents border staff said the decision had been made “at extremely short notice” and was poorly planned.