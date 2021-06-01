WATCH: Biden marks Tulsa race massacre in emotional, graphic speech

TULSA, Okla. (AP) -- An emotional President Joe Biden has marked the 100th anniversary of the massacre that wiped out a thriving Black community in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Biden spoke in Tulsa on Tuesday of the hundreds of Black people killed by a white mob a century ago.

He said he had "come to fill the silence" about one of the nation's darkest -- and long suppressed -- moments of racial violence.

He spoke amid the current national reckoning on racial justice. Biden also announced measures he said could help narrow the wealth gap between Blacks and whites.

Watch the speech below: