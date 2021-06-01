World Bank: Lebanon’s crisis among world’s worst since 1850s

BEIRUT (AP) — The World Bank says Lebanon’s severe economic and financial crisis is likely to rank as one of the worst the world has seen in the past 150 years. It said in a report released on Tuesday that Lebanon’s gross domestic product is projected to contract 9.5% in 2021, after shrinking by 20.3% in 2020. Lebanon’s economic and financial crisis, the worst in its modern history, began in late 2019, throwing more than half the country’s population into poverty. The crisis was made worse by coronavirus and a massive blast in August in Beirut’s port that killed and wounded many.