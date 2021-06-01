Young teens prepare for second vaccine shots, return to normal life

MADISON (WKOW) -- It's been nearly three weeks since 12- to 15-year-olds became eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. That means the kids who got their first shot right away will soon be able to get their second shot and gain the vaccine's full protection.

Pierce Vanderloo is one of those kids, and his second vaccine appointment is scheduled for Thursday -- exactly three weeks after his first.

"It's going to feel good because I can go back out and see my friends again," he said.

Pierce is the only one in his family to not be fully vaccinated yet, and his mom Darsee said she's looking forward to the whole family having that layer of protection.

"It's fun to be able to start thinking about what we can do as a family because we haven't been able to think that way for a really long time, and we feel like we can now," she said.

Within a week of the age group becoming eligible, nearly a quarter of young teens in Dane County had their first shot.

UW Health's Dr. William Hartman said he expects most of them to get their second shot on time.

"In other age groups, we're seeing the people who get their first shot actually go and get their second shot, and so it's quite encouraging," he said.

In the early days of teen vaccinations, there was a rush of demand. Dr. Hartman said vaccinators aren't seeing a sustained level of high demand, but he said there hasn't been a large drop off, either.

"It won't be as high a percentage week to week, but you'll see a steady stream of people getting over their hesitancy, getting ready to get the vaccine because they want to get back to normal," he said.

For the teens who got their shot right away, a return to their pre-pandemic lives is a very near reality, and the Vanderloos said they're eagerly anticipating that normalcy.

"It'll be a busy summer," Darsee Vanderloo said. "It'll feel like summer."