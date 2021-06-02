$800,000 estimated in losses after Christiana garage fire

TOWN OF CHRISTIANA (WKOW) -- The Dane County Sheriff's Department estimates hundreds of thousands of dollars in losses after a garage fire Tuesday severely damaged a large collection of vehicles and tools.

According to a news release from DCSO public information officer Elise Schaffer, deputies responded to a call at approximately 2:30 p.m. Tuesday for a structure fire at 2142 Utica Road in the town of Christiana.

By the time the deputies arrived, a large shed on the property had gone up in flames, and a nearby large garage was burning as well. The owners kept multiple vehicles in the garage, including snowmobiles, ATVs and a large trailer.

The owners also stored tools and ammunition in the garage, and first responders heard the rounds going off from the heat of the blaze.

Losses from the fire come out to approximately $800,000 after a preliminary investigation. Local fire investigators and the ATF are investigating the cause of the fire.