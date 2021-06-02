‘A long time coming,’ Madison performance venues looking to bounce back this summer, fall

MADISON (WKOW) -- Fifteen months ago, the last live shows played in Madison. Theaters and concert halls have sat empty ever since.

Check out more local news here.

But now, calendars starting this summer and continuing through the fall are starting to fill back up.

The marquee at the Barrymore Theater sums up the excitement and anxiety that things are now finally going back to normal: "Remember shows?!"

Barrymore general manager Steve Sperling definitely remembers shows.

"Last show was March 5, 2020," he said. "We were right at the very beginning of the spring season. I mean, we had a really heavily booked March, April and the front part of May."

The folks at the Sylvee remember shows, too.

"March 12, 2020 was our last concert inside the Sylvee," said Matt Gerding, president of FPC Live, which operates The Sylvee, Majestic, Orpheum and other venues.

"We keep this place and our venues as busy as possible," he said. "So to see them completely dark for well over a year has been tough to watch, for sure."

But now, with the expiration of Dane County's emergency health order, venues have reached a turning point with shows starting to come back.

"It's certainly been a long time coming," Gerding said.

Sperling says the Barrymore hadn't anticipated reopening until the fall.

"The Barrymore always said that we won't really be able to open until we could reopen 100 percent," he said.

Now, that can happen.

The Barrymore's first act is scheduled for the end of July -- the same date as the first concert at The Sylvee.

"The first show right now is Modest Mouse here at The Sylvee on July 30," Gerding said.

This summer will be a slow reintroduction of Madison to live performances.

"It's important to us as a company that we slowly phase in business, and that we don't just sort of blow the doors open and start packing the place in," Gerding said.

Sperling said the Barrymore was a bit caught off guard by how quickly restrictions were lifted.

"To be honest, I would be more comfortable if we weren't opening till the middle of September," he said. "But, you know, we've got two months and we'll be ready."

Right now, Madison's venues are still working to determine what kind of policies, if any, they'll have about proof of vaccinations or masks. They are working together, though, so whatever they come up with will ideally be uniform across venues.

In the meantime, the excitement builds for the first concerts and crowds to flood back in.

"That's the moment that I think will probably bring a lot of tears to the eyes of a lot of people who work for us and who have been waiting for that for a long, long time," Gerding said.