After pandemic pause, Avengers swing, soar into Disneyland

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Now that it’s getting safer to assemble, the Avengers are descending on Disneyland. A Spider-Man ride that lets visitors blast bots with virtual webs from their bare hands and a show of strength from the royal guard of Wakanda are among the highlights of the new Avengers Campus at Disney’s California Adventure Park. Wednesday’s grand opening comes after the new land’s debut was paused for about a year by the coronavirus pandemic. Disney’s creative executives say giving guests a chance to play Peter Parker on the main attraction, “WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure,” is part of their plan to immerse them in the universe of their favorite heroes.