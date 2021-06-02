An ‘Epic’ return to Verona: Employees begin phased return to campus

VERONA (WKOW) -- Epic started the process of bringing back employees to its Verona campus as local pandemic restrictions ease.

The medical software giant reported as of June 1, more than 94 percent of its employees have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and most are fully vaccinated.

Four thousand of Epic's 9,400 workers are already voluntarily back in the office, and most others will be phased in by October.

"I think for some folks, 15 months of working from home, a lot of us need to shake the dust off," said Nate Bubb, a technical services team leader at Epic. "We wanted to give kind of a really gradual phased approach to kind of let all of us kind of come back to our own individual plan."

Bubb said by July 19, all employees will be back on campus at least three days a week. In August, that will increase to four days a week. For September and October, employees can work from home one day every other week.

Since Dane County's health order has expired, vaccinated employees do not have to wear masks on campus. Anyone who is not vaccinated is still required to wear a face covering.