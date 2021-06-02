Blue-green algae forces closure of local beaches

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- Some local beaches are already closed due to blue-green algae.

Public Health Madison Dane County reports BB Clarke, Hudson Park Lake Access Point and Olbrich are currently closed due to blue-green algae. They will reopen when conditions are acceptable. Officials warn you to stay out of the water if posted signs say "Closed for Swimming."

PHMDC also says regular monitoring hasn't begun at Verona Fireman's Park, so the beach is closed there and there could be blue-green algae present.

