Capacity limit expands for Concerts on the Square

MADISON (WKOW) -- More people will be able to enjoy Concerts on the Square as the capacity limit expands for the series at Breese Stevens Field.

The Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra made the announcement Wednesday morning, saying based on the end of local public health orders capacity can grow from 1,500 to 5,000.

“We know orders are lifted, and we want to meet everyone where they’re at. We want to respect that people have different comfort levels in public spaces. Going from our initial plan of 1,500 to 5,000 today, and eventually back to a full-on Concert on the Square with 50,000 people, is step-by-step, said Joe Loehnis, CEO of the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra.

Tickets for the concert series at Breese Stevens Field go on sale Friday, June 4 at 10 a.m. on wcoconcerts.org and Breese Stevens Field’s website.

All concerts will be live-streamed for free so more people can experience the musician.

