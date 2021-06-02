Dana Rettke announces return to Wisconsin volleyball

MADISON (WKOW)-- Wisconsin volleyball star Dana Rettke announced on Wednesday that she will use her extra year of eligibility and return to Wisconsin for one final run as a Badger.

Rettke announced her return on Twitter Wednesday morning, just over a month after Wisconsin lost to Texas in the Final Four of the NCAA volleyball tournament.

The middle blocker is coming off a 2021 spring season in which she finished first-team All-Big Ten. Rettke averaged 1.5 blocks per set which ranked second in the conference. Rettke also averaged 3.13 kills per set. In 2019, Rettke earned the Big Ten Female Athlete of the Year award. She has been a first-team All-American all four years of her collegiate career.

The Badgers are coming off an undefeated regular season (15-0), falling to Texas in the NCAA semifinals. In 2019, Wisconsin lost to Stanford in the NCAA championship game.