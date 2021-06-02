Dane County Farmers’ Market returns to the Capitol Square June 19th

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Dane County Farmers' Market is returning to the Capitol Square on Saturday, June 19th, organizers announced Wednesday.

The Wednesday market will also return to the 200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd on June 23.

Both markets will operate normally, with no additional public health restrictions following the expiration of Dane County's public health order on Wednesday.

“The pandemic isn’t over, but with Dane County’s high vaccination rate and low COVID-19 case rate, we can reopen our downtown markets safely,” shared Co-Manager Jill Carlson Groendyk. "Although public health orders lift on June 2nd, the DCFM requests that patrons and vendors continue to practice good hygiene (including proper handwashing), stay home if they are experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19, and to please wear a face covering if unvaccinated."

The Saturday market will operate between 6:15 a.m. and 1:45 p.m. and the Wednesday market will operate from 8:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.

The Dane County Farmers' Market will continue to offer a traditional market with "spontaneous shopping" at the Alliant Energy Center on June 5 and June 12 from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

They will also continue to offer the pre-order Local Food Pick Up on Wednesdays at the Alliant Energy Center from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. through June 16.